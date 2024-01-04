Crowley scores 25 and Curbelo records triple-double as Southern Miss downs Georgia State 79-73

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Austin Crowley scored 25 points, Andre Curbelo recorded a triple-double and Southern Miss beat Georgia State…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Austin Crowley scored 25 points, Andre Curbelo recorded a triple-double and Southern Miss beat Georgia State 79-73 on Thursday night.

Curbelo had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first Golden Eagle to reach the triple-double mark since 1980.

Crowley also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Victor Iwuakor shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Jay’Den Turner finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers (6-7, 1-1). Georgia State also got 15 points from Toneari Lane. In addition, Dwon Odom finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

