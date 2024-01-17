Crowley and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles host conference foe Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-10, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-10, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-8, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Crowley and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles host Dyondre Dominguez and the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Sun Belt play.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. Southern Miss ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Victor Hart averaging 4.6.

The Red Wolves have gone 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Southern Miss averages 70.2 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 79.4 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Southern Miss gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Red Wolves meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Hart is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Dominguez is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

