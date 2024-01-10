Crowl and the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers take on conference foe Ohio State

Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Crowl and the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers visit Bruce Thornton and the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten play.

The Buckeyes are 8-1 on their home court. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten with 15.1 assists per game led by Thornton averaging 4.3.

The Badgers are 3-0 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin ranks fourth in the Big Ten allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Ohio State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is averaging 16.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

AJ Storr is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Badgers. Crowl is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Badgers: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

