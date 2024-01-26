Crowl and the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers host conference foe Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -2.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Crowl and the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers host Tyson Walker and the Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten play.

The Badgers have gone 10-1 at home. Wisconsin averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 4-4 in conference games. Michigan State is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Wisconsin makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Michigan State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Wisconsin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is averaging 15.3 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Walker is averaging 19.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. A.J Hoggard is averaging 12 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

