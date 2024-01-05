Cross, Tulane Green Wave to visit Scott, North Texas Mean Green

Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Cross and the Tulane Green Wave take on Aaron Scott and the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.

The Mean Green are 6-0 on their home court. North Texas averages 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Green Wave are 1-0 in AAC play. Tulane averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Cross with 5.1.

North Texas is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 30.1 more points per game (89.3) than North Texas gives up (59.2).

The Mean Green and Green Wave square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Allen is averaging 5.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Cross is scoring 16.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 15.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

