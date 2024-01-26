Cross leads Tulane against Charlotte after 23-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 6-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 3-4 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 6-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 3-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Charlotte 49ers after Kevin Cross scored 23 points in Tulane’s 89-88 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Green Wave have gone 9-2 in home games. Tulane leads the AAC with 85.9 points and is shooting 49.2%.

The 49ers are 6-1 in AAC play. Charlotte is third in the AAC giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Tulane scores 85.9 points, 21.5 more per game than the 64.4 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Tulane gives up.

The Green Wave and 49ers meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Lu’Cye Patterson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

49ers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.