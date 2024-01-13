Crews scores 35, UT Martin beats Little Rock 77-72

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Crews’ 35 points led UT Martin over Little Rock 77-72 on Saturday night. Crews also…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Crews’ 35 points led UT Martin over Little Rock 77-72 on Saturday night.

Crews also added seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (10-8, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Sears scored 14 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Issa Muhammad had 12 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

Jamir Chaplin led the way for the Trojans (8-10, 2-3) with 22 points and three steals. Little Rock also got 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Khalen Robinson. Bradley Douglas also had 18 points.

