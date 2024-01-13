Crews and UT Martin host Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (8-9, 2-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-8, 2-2 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Little Rock Trojans (8-9, 2-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-8, 2-2 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays the Little Rock Trojans after Jacob Crews scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 73-64 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Skyhawks are 5-2 in home games. UT Martin ranks fourth in the OVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Jordan Sears averaging 3.9.

The Trojans have gone 2-2 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Martin averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 80.2 points per game, 0.4 more than the 79.8 UT Martin allows to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Trojans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crews is averaging 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

Jamir Chaplin is averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 81.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

