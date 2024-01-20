Crawford’s 30 lead Louisiana Tech over Jacksonville State 74-57

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 30 points as Louisiana Tech beat Jacksonville State 74-57 on Saturday night. Crawford…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 30 points as Louisiana Tech beat Jacksonville State 74-57 on Saturday night.

Crawford added five steals for the Bulldogs (13-6, 3-1 Conference USA). Dravon Mangum scored 10 points and added eight rebounds. Daniel Batcho shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Juwan Perdue finished with 14 points for the Gamecocks (10-9, 2-2). KyKy Tandy added 14 points for Jacksonville State. In addition, Andres Burney had eight points.

Louisiana Tech takes on UTEP at home on Thursday, and Jacksonville State visits Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

