Crawford, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to host Cleveland and the Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames (11-6, 0-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-6, 1-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Liberty Flames (11-6, 0-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-6, 1-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits Louisiana Tech in CUSA action Sunday.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 on their home court. Louisiana Tech averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Flames are 0-2 in CUSA play. Liberty is third in the CUSA with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 5.2.

Louisiana Tech makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Liberty averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Louisiana Tech gives up.

The Bulldogs and Flames square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 7.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 14.8 points, six rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Venzant is averaging 5.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Flames. Zach Cleveland is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.