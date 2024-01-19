Crawford and Louisiana Tech host Jacksonville State

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-6, 2-1 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-8, 2-1 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-6, 2-1 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-8, 2-1 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Isaiah Crawford scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech’s 80-76 overtime win over the Liberty Flames.

The Gamecocks are 5-3 on their home court. Jacksonville State is seventh in the CUSA scoring 71.6 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is fourth in the CUSA scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Jacksonville State averages 71.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 64.6 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Juwan Perdue is shooting 43.5% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Crawford is averaging 15.2 points, six rebounds, two steals and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Daniel Batcho is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

