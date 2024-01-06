Cozart scores 23 points, grabs 14 rebounds to help Eastern Kentucky down Austin Peay 69-59

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Cozart scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky beat Austin Peay 69-59…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Cozart scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky beat Austin Peay 69-59 on Saturday night.

Leland Walker scored 21 points while going 8 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line for the Colonels (6-9, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Devontae Blanton shot 5 for 15 to finish with 12 points.

The Governors (8-9, 1-1) were led by Demarcus Sharp, who recorded 22 points and six rebounds. Dezi Jones added 17 points, four assists and three steals for Austin Peay. In addition, Isaac Haney finished with 13 points.

