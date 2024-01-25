Cozart has 16, Eastern Kentucky beats Jacksonville 75-59

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Cozart had 16 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 75-59 win against Jacksonville on Thursday night. Cozart…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Cozart had 16 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 75-59 win against Jacksonville on Thursday night.

Cozart also had 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Colonels (10-9, 6-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Collin Cooper scored 14 points, going 4 of 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Michael Moreno shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds. The Colonels extended their winning streak to six games.

Robert McCray led the way for the Dolphins (10-10, 1-5) with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Stephon Payne III added 14 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville. In addition, Deejuan Pruitt finished with six points and six rebounds.

