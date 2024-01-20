Courtney and Siena host Marist

Siena Saints (3-14, 2-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-7, 3-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (3-14, 2-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-7, 3-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Marist Red Foxes after Mason Courtney scored 20 points in Siena’s 82-70 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Red Foxes are 4-2 on their home court. Marist is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Saints are 2-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena gives up 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.5 points per game.

Marist’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 62.9 points per game, 0.1 more than the 62.8 Marist allows.

The Red Foxes and Saints square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Collins is averaging nine points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Courtney averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Sean Durugordon is averaging 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

