Council puts up 15 as Wagner beats Merrimack 71-65

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. had 15 points in Wagner’s 71-65 victory against Merrimack on Friday night.

Council added 13 rebounds for the Seahawks (9-7, 3-1 Northeast Conference). Seck Zongo scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Tahron Allen was 5 of 12 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Warriors (9-10, 3-2) were led by Jacob O’Connell, who posted 26 points and four blocks. Jordan McKoy added 11 points and two steals for Merrimack. Jordan Derkack also had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Allen scored eight points in the first half and Wagner went into the break trailing 38-31. Wagner used an 11-2 second-half run to come back from a five-point deficit and take the lead at 46-42 with 15:03 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Javier Esquerra Trelles scored eight second-half points.

Both teams play on Sunday. Wagner visits Sacred Heart and Merrimack hosts Stonehill.

