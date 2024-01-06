Council and the Wagner Seahawks host conference foe Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-9, 0-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-7, 0-1 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-9, 0-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-7, 0-1 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Melvin Council Jr. and the Wagner Seahawks host Eli Wilborn and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Seahawks are 3-1 on their home court. Wagner is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Flash have gone 0-1 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wagner averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Wagner allows.

The Seahawks and Red Flash face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Cam Gregory is averaging 13.6 points for the Red Flash. Aaron Talbert is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

