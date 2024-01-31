Couisnard leads Oregon against USC after 20-point game

Oregon Ducks (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Oregon Ducks (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the USC Trojans after Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points in Oregon’s 87-78 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Trojans have gone 5-4 at home. USC is eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Johnson averaging 4.2.

The Ducks are 6-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

USC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.1 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that USC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for USC.

Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Ducks. Couisnard is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

