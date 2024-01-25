Couisnard leads big 2nd half as Oregon roars past Arizona State 80-61

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard put up 19 points as Oregon roared past Arizona State in the second half,…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard put up 19 points as Oregon roared past Arizona State in the second half, posting an 80-61 victory on Thursday night.

The Ducks now are 18-8 against the Sun Devils under coach Dana Altman and bounced back from back-to-back losses to Colorado and Utah last week.

Arizona State forced nine first-half turnovers, Jose Perez scored 13 points and Alonzo Gaffney hit a 3 followed by a layup with 34 seconds left in the first half to send Arizona State into halftime with a 33-28 lead.

Oregon opened the second half with a quick 8-3 run to get within two, 36-34 with 18:26 left. Freshman Kwame Evans Jr. followed a 3-pointer with a layup to put the Ducks in front for good and spark a 27-5 run fueled by two 3-pointers and 10 points from Couisnard that gave them a 74-52 lead with four minutes left to play.

Couisnard was 3-for-6 shooting from distance and a perfect 4 for 4 from the line to lead Oregon (14-5, 6-2 Pac 12). N’Faly Dante had 16 points and six rebounds and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 12 points off the bench.

Perez finished with 20 points and was the lone scorer to reach double figures for the Sun Devils (11-8, 5-3).

Oregon plays host to No. 9 Arizona Saturday. Arizona State plays at Oregon State Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.