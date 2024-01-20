Cottle’s 20 lead Kennesaw State over Jacksonville 83-79

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Simeon Cottle had 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 83-79 win against Jacksonville on Saturday night. Cottle…

Cottle was 6 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Owls (13-6, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demond Robinson scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Rongie Gordon shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Gyasi Powell led the way for the Dolphins (10-9, 1-4) with 20 points. Jacksonville also got 17 points from Robert McCray. Deejuan Pruitt also had 11 points and three blocks.

