Cottle leads Kennesaw State against North Alabama after 20-point showing

North Alabama Lions (7-12, 1-4 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-6, 4-1 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the North Alabama Lions after Simeon Cottle scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 83-79 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Owls are 8-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State scores 84.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Lions have gone 1-4 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama ranks fifth in the ASUN scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Jacari Lane averaging 8.5.

Kennesaw State scores 84.3 points, 8.5 more per game than the 75.8 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Lane is averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

