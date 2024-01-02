Cornell visits No. 18 Baylor following Walter’s 26-point showing

Cornell Big Red (10-2) at Baylor Bears (10-2) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -15.5; over/under…

Cornell Big Red (10-2) at Baylor Bears (10-2)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -15.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Baylor hosts the Cornell Big Red after Ja’Kobe Walter scored 26 points in Baylor’s 107-48 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Bears are 7-0 on their home court. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 with 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Rayj Dennis averaging 7.7.

The Big Red are 5-2 on the road. Cornell leads the Ivy League scoring 84.7 points per game while shooting 50.6%.

Baylor averages 88.4 points, 11.7 more per game than the 76.7 Cornell gives up. Cornell scores 16.2 more points per game (84.7) than Baylor gives up to opponents (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter is averaging 15.3 points for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Cooper Noard averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Chris Manon is averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

