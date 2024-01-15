Cornell takes on Pennsylvania following Williams’ 24-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-3, 1-0 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-3, 1-0 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces the Pennsylvania Quakers after Nazir Williams scored 24 points in Cornell’s 91-79 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red are 4-0 on their home court. Cornell ranks second in the Ivy League with 18.0 assists per game led by Isaiah Gray averaging 3.6.

The Quakers have gone 1-0 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania is second in the Ivy League with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Laczkowski averaging 2.3.

Cornell averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 77.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 78.4 Cornell allows to opponents.

The Big Red and Quakers meet Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Manon is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Clark Slajchert is averaging 17.4 points for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.