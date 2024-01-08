Cornell takes on Columbia, seeks 6th straight home win

Columbia Lions (9-4) at Cornell Big Red (10-3) Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Columbia…

Columbia Lions (9-4) at Cornell Big Red (10-3)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Columbia looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Big Red have gone 3-0 at home. Cornell is the top team in the Ivy League with 14.8 fast break points.

The Lions are 2-3 on the road. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 18.3 assists. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa paces the Lions with 2.9.

Cornell scores 84.2 points, 16.6 more per game than the 67.6 Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 81.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 78.3 Cornell allows.

The Big Red and Lions square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 10.2 points. Chris Manon is averaging 11.6 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Cornell.

De La Rosa is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.