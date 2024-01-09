Cornell plays Columbia, aims for 6th straight home win

Columbia Lions (9-4) at Cornell Big Red (10-3) Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red…

Columbia Lions (9-4) at Cornell Big Red (10-3)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -12; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Big Red play Columbia.

The Big Red have gone 3-0 in home games. Cornell ranks fifth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Guy Ragland Jr. paces the Big Red with 5.7 boards.

The Lions are 2-3 on the road. Columbia averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Cornell averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The Big Red and Lions match up Tuesday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Gray is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Big Red. Chris Manon is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.