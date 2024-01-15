Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Cornell knocks off Pennsylvania 77-60

Cornell knocks off Pennsylvania 77-60

The Associated Press

January 15, 2024, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Manon scored 18 points as Cornell beat Pennsylvania 77-60 on Monday.

Manon added eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Big Red (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League). Guy Ragland Jr. scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Gray was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Reese McMullen finished with 15 points for the Quakers (9-8, 1-1). Pennsylvania also got 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists from Nick Spinoso. In addition, Sam Brown finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up