Cornell faces Pennsylvania following Williams’ 24-point showing

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-3, 1-0 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays the Pennsylvania Quakers after Nazir Williams scored 24 points in Cornell’s 91-79 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red are 4-0 in home games. Cornell is sixth in the Ivy League with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 1.6.

The Quakers have gone 1-0 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

Cornell scores 84.7 points, 12.8 more per game than the 71.9 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Manon is averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Clark Slajchert is averaging 17.4 points for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

