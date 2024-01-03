Live Radio
Corey Tripp makes a go-ahead layup with 3.8 seconds left in OT and Wofford beat VMI 87-85

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 10:17 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored a career-high 28 points, including a go-ahead layup with 3.8 seconds left in overtime, and Wofford defeated VMI 87-85 on Wednesday night.

Kyler Filewich had 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Terriers (8-6, 1-0 Southern Conference). Dillon Bailey scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Keydets (3-11, 0-1) were led by Brennan Watkins, who recorded 24 points and four assists. VMI also got 20 points from Devin Butler. Tyran Cook had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

