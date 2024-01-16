Corbin and Robert Morris host Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-18, 0-7 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-18, 0-7 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Detroit Mercy Titans after Josh Corbin scored 28 points in Robert Morris’ 91-88 overtime victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials have gone 5-5 at home. Robert Morris is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 0-7 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy is 0-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Robert Morris averages 74.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 78.0 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Robert Morris allows.

The Colonials and Titans face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeese Hastings is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Colonials.

Donovann Toatley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.