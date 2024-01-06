Corbett leads Chicago State against UTEP after 20-point game

Chicago State Cougars (7-14) at UTEP Miners (8-7, 0-1 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago…

Chicago State Cougars (7-14) at UTEP Miners (8-7, 0-1 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on the UTEP Miners after Jahsean Corbett scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 72-53 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Miners have gone 7-2 at home. UTEP ranks fifth in the CUSA with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Kalu averaging 2.0.

The Cougars are 3-8 on the road. Chicago State leads the DI Independent giving up just 70.3 points per game while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

UTEP scores 75.1 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 70.3 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 63.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 69.3 UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zid Powell is averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 18.2 points for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.