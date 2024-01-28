Coppin State hosts Towns and Howard

Howard Bison (8-13, 2-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-16, 1-3 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard…

Howard Bison (8-13, 2-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-16, 1-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces the Coppin State Eagles after Seth Towns scored 21 points in Howard’s 85-79 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 in home games. Coppin State is 1-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bison are 2-3 against conference opponents. Howard is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

Coppin State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Howard gives up. Howard averages 75.4 points per game, 3.6 more than the 71.8 Coppin State allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Spurlock is averaging 9.7 points for the Eagles. Justin Winston is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Towns is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bison. Bryce Harris is averaging 16.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

