Coppin State hosts Morgan State following Hobbs’ 24-point game

Morgan State Bears (4-14, 0-2 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-14, 1-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the Coppin State Eagles after Kameron Hobbs scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 78-66 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 in home games. Coppin State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 0-2 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Coppin State averages 54.5 points per game, 24.1 fewer points than the 78.6 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Coppin State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

