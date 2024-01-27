Cook leads LSU against Alabama after 21-point game

LSU Tigers (11-8, 3-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 5-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

LSU Tigers (11-8, 3-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 5-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -12.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits the Alabama Crimson Tide after Jalen Cook scored 21 points in LSU’s 68-66 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-1 at home. Alabama has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 3-3 against SEC opponents. LSU is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Alabama scores 88.6 points, 18.4 more per game than the 70.2 LSU gives up. LSU averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Alabama allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Jordan Wright is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Cook is averaging 14.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.