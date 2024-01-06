Cook has 14 in Georgetown’s 68-65 win against DePaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Cook scored 14 points as Georgetown beat DePaul 68-65 on Saturday. Cook was 3 of 5…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Cook scored 14 points as Georgetown beat DePaul 68-65 on Saturday.

Cook was 3 of 5 shooting and 8 of 12 from the free throw line for the Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East Conference). Ismael Massoud added 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Jayden Epps was 4 of 11 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Hoyas led by nine points approaching the midway point of the second half. DePaul got within a point at the 4-minute mark. Dontrez Skyles scored off an offensive rebound for a five-point lead with 57 seconds remaining and Georgetown finished off the win at the free-throw line.

The Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3) were led by Da’Sean Nelson, who recorded 19 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Henley added 17 points and five assists for DePaul. In addition, Chico Carter Jr. had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

