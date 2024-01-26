Cook, Georgetown Hoyas take on the Providence Friars

Georgetown Hoyas (8-11, 1-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (13-6, 4-4 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-11, 1-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (13-6, 4-4 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Carter and the Providence Friars host Supreme Cook and the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars are 10-2 in home games. Providence is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Hoyas are 1-7 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Providence scores 73.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 74.6 Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Hoyas square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Providence.

Jayden Epps is shooting 40.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Hoyas. Ismael Massoud is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

