Conwell leads Indiana State against Murray State after 25-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (15-3, 6-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-10, 5-2 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Murray State Racers after Ryan Conwell scored 25 points in Indiana State’s 88-66 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Racers have gone 5-4 at home. Murray State ranks eighth in the MVC with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Nick Ellington averaging 8.3.

The Sycamores are 6-1 against conference opponents. Indiana State is fifth in college basketball scoring 86.5 points per game while shooting 51.3%.

Murray State scores 72.6 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 71.9 Indiana State allows. Indiana State has shot at a 51.3% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The Racers and Sycamores meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 18.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Sycamores. Conwell is averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

