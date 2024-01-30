Conwell and Indiana State host Belmont

Indiana State Sycamores (18-3, 9-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-9, 5-5 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (18-3, 9-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-9, 5-5 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Belmont Bruins after Ryan Conwell scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 95-86 overtime victory over the Bradley Braves.

The Bruins have gone 8-1 at home. Belmont has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Sycamores are 9-1 against MVC opponents. Indiana State leads the MVC with 17.7 assists. Robbie Avila leads the Sycamores with 4.1.

Belmont makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Indiana State averages 8.2 more points per game (86.3) than Belmont gives up (78.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Dia is averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Jayson Kent is averaging 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Sycamores. Isaiah Swope is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

