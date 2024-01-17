Conway scores 17 as Oakland knocks off Youngstown State 70-67

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Chris Conway’s 17 points helped Oakland defeat Youngstown State 70-67 on Wednesday night. Conway shot 6…

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Chris Conway’s 17 points helped Oakland defeat Youngstown State 70-67 on Wednesday night.

Conway shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Golden Grizzlies (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Blake Lampman shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Golden Grizzlies extended their winning streak to six games.

Ziggy Reid finished with 17 points for the Penguins (13-6, 5-3). Damiree Burns added 12 points and 15 rebounds for Youngstown State. Bryson Langdon also put up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.