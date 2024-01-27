Columbia takes on Pennsylvania, seeks to break 3-game slide

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-9, 1-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (9-7, 0-3 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-9, 1-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (9-7, 0-3 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia enters the matchup with Pennsylvania as losers of three games in a row.

The Lions are 7-2 on their home court. Columbia ranks second in the Ivy League with 17.9 assists per game led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averaging 2.9.

The Quakers are 1-2 in conference play. Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the Ivy League scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Nick Spinoso averaging 9.1.

Columbia makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Pennsylvania has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The Lions and Quakers meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blair Thompson is averaging 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Lions.

Sam Brown averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

