Columbia hosts Princeton following Allocco’s 25-point game

Princeton Tigers (14-1, 2-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (9-6, 0-2 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays the Columbia Lions after Matt Allocco scored 25 points in Princeton’s 76-58 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Lions are 7-1 in home games. Columbia is second in the Ivy League scoring 80.8 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

Columbia makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Princeton scores 8.1 more points per game (78.7) than Columbia allows to opponents (70.6).

The Lions and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Xaivian Lee is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 64.8% over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

