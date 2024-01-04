Live Radio
Columbia defeats Mount Saint Vincent 120-52

The Associated Press

January 4, 2024, 9:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Zavian McLean had 19 points in Columbia’s 120-52 win over Mount Saint Vincent on Thursday night.

McLean had 11 rebounds for the Lions (9-4). Blair Thompson scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Avery Brown had 14 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Adrian Rraci led the way for the Dolphins with 17 points. Kevin Agyemang added 11 points for Mount Saint Vincent. DJ Tucker also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

