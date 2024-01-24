Colorado visits Brooks and Washington

Colorado Buffaloes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes…

Colorado Buffaloes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12)

Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -3; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Colorado Buffaloes after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington’s 90-80 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Huskies are 8-2 on their home court. Washington has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buffaloes are 5-3 in conference play. Colorado is fourth in the Pac-12 with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 7.4.

Washington makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Colorado averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is averaging 20.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

KJ Simpson is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes. Lampkin is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.