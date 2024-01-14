Colorado takes over in 2nd half to defeat short-handed USC 68-58 in Bronny James’ first start

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley led a balanced attack with 15 points and Colorado held USC to 21 points…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley led a balanced attack with 15 points and Colorado held USC to 21 points in the second half as the Buffaloes defeated the short-handed Trojans 68-58 on Saturday night in freshman Bronny James’ first start for the Trojans.

James was no factor as USC raced to a 37-24 halftime lead. His struggles continued in the second half when Hadley had 10 points and Colorado took over. James finished 0-for-7 shooting, with three shots coming from 3-point range. He added two rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes.

Cody Williams scored 13 points for the Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference), who ended a three-game losing streak. Tristan da Silva and Eddie Lampkin both scored 12.

Colorado improved to 10-0 at home and got its 500th victory in the CU Events Center.

Oziyah Sellers had a career-high 18 points for the Trojans (8-9, 2-4) and Kobe Johnson, DJ Rodman and Vincent Iwuchukwu all scored 10.

USC was without Boogie Ellis, Isaiah Collier and Joshua Morgan. Ellis (18.7 ppg) strained a hamstring a week earlier but played in the Trojans’ last game. That’s when Collier (15.4) suffered a hand injury that will keep him out 4 to 6 weeks. Morgan (69% shooting) missed his second game with a respiratory infection.

Colorado was up 59-55 with three minutes to go when Williams scored in the lane. Simpson drilled a key 3-pointer with 1:13 to go and Lampkin had a monster dunk at 48 seconds, when USC coach Andy Enfield picked up a technical. Williams made a free throw to finish the clinching 9-0 run.

Colorado went 5 of 15 over the last 7-plus minutes and still finished at 56% in the second half (18 of 32). The Trojans were 7 for 29 (24%) in the second half with 10 turnovers.

Sellers matched his career high in the first half with 16 points when the Trojans took a 37-24 lead. Colorado, a team that shoots just a fraction over 50%, was 9 of 29 (31%).

Sellers had four points to start a 12-0 run that was capped by Johnson’s three-point play for a 27-11 lead at the 8:42 mark.

The Buffaloes had a late 9-3 surge to get within 10, but Sellers came up with five points just before halftime.

Colorado scored six quick points out of halftime and turned that into a 12-2 surge, closing within 39-36 on a layup by Da Silva. The Buffaloes tied the game on a fastbreak layup by Julian Hammond III and after Kijani Wright scored for USC, Luke O’Brien put Colorado up 46-45 with a 3-pointer, the Buffs’ first lead since 9-8.

Colorado stays home to face the Oregon schools, starting with the Ducks on Thursday. USC goes on its Arizona swing, starting with the No. 8 Wildcats on Wednesday.

