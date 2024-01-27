Colorado takes on Washington State after Hadley’s 24-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado Buffaloes (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the Washington State Cougars after J’Vonne Hadley scored 24 points in Colorado’s 98-81 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Cougars are 10-1 on their home court. Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Jones averaging 5.5.

The Buffaloes are 6-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Washington State averages 75.7 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 70.8 Colorado allows. Colorado averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Washington State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rice is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington State.

KJ Simpson is averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Buffaloes. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

