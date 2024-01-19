Colorado State hosts UNLV following overtime win against Air Force

UNLV Rebels (9-7, 2-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (14-3, 2-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UNLV Rebels (9-7, 2-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (14-3, 2-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts the UNLV Rebels after the Rams took down the Air Force Falcons 78-69 in overtime.

The Rams are 9-1 in home games. Colorado State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 2-2 in conference play. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 15.1 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 6.3.

Colorado State makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). UNLV averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Colorado State allows.

The Rams and Rebels meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 17.1 points, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Patrick Cartier is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Thomas is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 assists for the Rebels. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.