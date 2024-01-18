Colorado State and UNLV meet for conference showdown

UNLV Rebels (9-7, 2-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (14-3, 2-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (9-7, 2-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (14-3, 2-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luis Rodriguez and the UNLV Rebels take on Isaiah Stevens and the Colorado State Rams on Friday.

The Rams are 9-1 on their home court. Colorado State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels are 2-2 in conference play. UNLV is sixth in the MWC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Rodriguez averaging 7.0.

Colorado State scores 81.5 points, 11.9 more per game than the 69.6 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 8.2 more points per game (76.8) than Colorado State gives up (68.6).

The Rams and Rebels meet Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevens is averaging 17.1 points, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Patrick Cartier is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Kalib Boone is averaging 13.3 points, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Rebels. Rodriguez is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

