Colorado State and Air Force meet in conference showdown

Air Force Falcons (7-8, 0-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-3, 1-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (7-8, 0-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-3, 1-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays Colorado State in MWC action Tuesday.

The Rams are 8-1 in home games. Colorado State averages 19.8 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Isaiah Stevens with 7.1.

The Falcons are 0-3 in MWC play. Air Force has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

Colorado State makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Air Force has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Air Force has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The Rams and Falcons meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevens averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc.

Jeffrey Mills is averaging 8.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.