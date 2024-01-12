Colorado hosts USC following Lampkin’s 22-point performance

USC Trojans (8-8, 2-3 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-5, 2-3 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado…

USC Trojans (8-8, 2-3 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-5, 2-3 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the USC Trojans after Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 22 points in Colorado’s 82-78 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-0 in home games. Colorado averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Trojans are 2-3 in Pac-12 play. USC is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Colorado makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). USC has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 19.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Isaiah Collier is averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.