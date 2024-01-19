Colorado faces Oregon State following Williams’ 23-point game

Oregon State Beavers (9-8, 1-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (9-8, 1-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Cody Williams scored 23 points in Colorado’s 86-70 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-0 at home. Colorado averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 1-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Colorado makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Oregon State averages 70.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 71.0 Colorado allows to opponents.

The Buffaloes and Beavers match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 19.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes. J’Vonne Hadley is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Jordan Pope is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

