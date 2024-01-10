Collier leads USC against Washington State after 26-point game

Washington State Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington State Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces the Washington State Cougars after Isaiah Collier scored 26 points in USC’s 93-79 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Trojans are 5-2 in home games. USC scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-3 in Pac-12 play. Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Isaac Jones averaging 7.1.

USC averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 17.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for USC.

Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Jones is averaging 14.4 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 80.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.