Colgate takes on Army, seeks 6th straight victory

Army Black Knights (6-15, 2-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (13-8, 7-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (6-15, 2-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (13-8, 7-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -14; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Army.

The Raiders have gone 6-2 in home games. Colgate leads the Patriot League with 15.0 assists per game led by Braeden Smith averaging 5.7.

The Black Knights are 2-6 against Patriot League opponents. Army has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colgate averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Army gives up. Army averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Josh Scovens is averaging 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Black Knights. TJ Small is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

